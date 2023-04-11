Submissions

Orbit Works is currently open to submissions from both un-agented and agented authors. We do not require submissions to be exclusive to us.



Orbit Books is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion in all aspects of our publishing. We accept submissions from writers from all backgrounds and welcome submissions from authors belonging to groups that are traditionally underrepresented in publishing. However, we only accept submissions that have been written by humans.

Before submitting your novel to us, please check that it meets the following criteria.

Your novel must be science fiction or fantasy.

Your novel must be an original work of fiction.

Your novel must be at least 70K words.

Your novel must be finished.

If your novel is part of a series, you must include a series outline at the end of your manuscript (estimated number of books and a short synopsis for each).

Your novel must be uploaded in an acceptable file format (we do not accept paper manuscripts).

You must be at least 18 years of age to send a submission.

We will acknowledge receipt of your submission, and someone from our editorial team will let you know within 3 months whether we think it’s suitable for publication by Orbit Works.